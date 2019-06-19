|
Khang Dinh Phan
Wichita Falls - Khang Phan, age 71, died of Cancer on June 16, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Khang was born on September 28, 1947 in Nam Dinh, Vietnam. After graduation from high school, he enlisted in the Army of the Republic of Vietnam where he served from 1969 until 1975, attaining the rank of First Sergeant. Khang immigrated to the United States in 1980 working first at Levi Strauss and then at CertainTeed until his retirement in 2010.
He married Dung Ngo in 1993.
Khang loved his adopted city of Wichita Falls and called it his home town. An avid collector and
tinkerer, Khang was a familiar face at the flea market and yard sales.
He was preceded in death by his father, Dinh Phan, of Nha Trang, Vietnam; his mother, Bien Pham, of Wichita Falls, Texas; and a brother, Tan Phan, of Nha Trang, Vietnam.
Khang is survived by his wife, Dung Ngo, of Wichita Falls, Texas; his brother, Thieu Phan, of Wichita Falls, Texas; his sister, Hai Gombos, of Parker, Colorado; his sister, Dung Phan, of Orlando, Florida; his sister, Ninh Phan, of Las Vegas, Nevada; his sister, Nhu Truong, of Sacramento, California; and his sister, Chi Phan, of Nha Trang, Vietnam.
The family would like to thank Hospice of Wichita Falls for their care and assistance. Request donations to the Hospice in lieu of flowers.
Published in The Times Record News on June 19, 2019