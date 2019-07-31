|
Kim Isaacs
North Richland Hills - Kim Isaacs, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Wife, was called to her eternal resting place on July 25, 2019. She entered this world on July 28, 1949 in Seoul Korea. She is survived by her Husband, Donny Isaacs of North Richland Hills; her son and his wife, David and Wioletta Isaacs of Peterborough, England; daughter Tina McDonald of North Richland Hills; and 4 grandchildren that she adored, Makaylia, Michael, Alex and Emily. A memorial service will be held on August 3rd, 2019 at 2pm at Lucas Funeral home in Hurst TX. A viewing for family and friends will be held August 2nd from 6pm-8pm at Lucas funeral home in Hurst. The last few years had been a difficult time for our mother, and we know that she is now at home with her Lord and Savior and is pain free. The family wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support we have encountered during this time.
Published in The Times Record News on July 31, 2019