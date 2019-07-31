Services
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
(817) 284-7271
Viewing
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Lucas Funeral Home - Hurst
1321 Precinct Line Road
Hurst, TX 76053
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Kim Isaacs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Kim Isaacs


1949 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Kim Isaacs Obituary
Kim Isaacs

North Richland Hills - Kim Isaacs, beloved Mother, Grandmother and Wife, was called to her eternal resting place on July 25, 2019. She entered this world on July 28, 1949 in Seoul Korea. She is survived by her Husband, Donny Isaacs of North Richland Hills; her son and his wife, David and Wioletta Isaacs of Peterborough, England; daughter Tina McDonald of North Richland Hills; and 4 grandchildren that she adored, Makaylia, Michael, Alex and Emily. A memorial service will be held on August 3rd, 2019 at 2pm at Lucas Funeral home in Hurst TX. A viewing for family and friends will be held August 2nd from 6pm-8pm at Lucas funeral home in Hurst. The last few years had been a difficult time for our mother, and we know that she is now at home with her Lord and Savior and is pain free. The family wants to thank everyone for the outpouring of love and support we have encountered during this time.
Published in The Times Record News on July 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Kim's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now