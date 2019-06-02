|
Kimberley Trammell
Wichita Falls - Kimberley Ann Trammell, 46, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, May 30, 2019.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at Hospice of Wichita Falls with Chaplain Starkovich Forster officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Kim was born on November 9, 1972 in Wichita Falls to Bobby and Mitzi (Morrison) Trammell. She was a 1991 graduate of S.H. Rider High School. Kim worked for the Texas Department of Health and Human Services, the Public Defender's office, and Healthline Medical Supply before finding her home as a DME Coordinator for Hospice of Wichita Falls. Kim loved people, and always found a way to bring a smile to your face. She always had a positive effect on the people around her. She also loved all kinds of music. Kim was a loyal friend, who would go the extra mile for you. After her breast cancer diagnosis, Kim showed what a true fighter she was, and kept working as long as she could. Her determined attitude carried her well. Most of all, she was a dedicated and loving mother.
Kim is survived by daughter Harlee Trammell of Wichita Falls; mother Mitzi Trammell of Wichita Falls; father Bobby Trammell and wife Karen of Halstead, Kansas; brother Ryan Trammell and wife Tori of Haslett, Texas; sister Amy Boyd and husband Bryce of Halstead, Kansas; along with numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. Cherished life-long friends and her loving Hospice of Wichita Falls family who have supported her and her family to the very end and continue to do so.
The family requests that memorial donations be made in Kimberly's name to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 2, 2019