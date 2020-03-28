|
Kimberli Prewitt
Henrietta - Kimberli Janae Prewitt received her complete healing when she left her earthly home to join her Heavenly Father in her eternal home on March 26, 2020.
Kimberli was born in Dallas, Texas on September 12, 1974. She graduated high school from Edgewood, Texas and attended Texas Tech University and obtain a teaching degree. It was at Texas Tech that she met her future husband, Kenny Prewitt. The couple married August 9, 1997.
They spent the first 10 years of their marriage as wildlife managers on a ranch in south Texas before moving to the Vernon area where Kimberly taught school at Northside. Seven years ago they moved to Byers, Texas and Kimberli taught school at Petrolia ISD.
Kimberli was first diagnosed with breast cancer in January 2010. She was in remission until March 2015 when the cancer returned. She battled it gracefully and bravely, and was a friend, cheerleader, mentor and prayer warrior for other women battling breast cancer.
Even though she had to go to Dallas for nearly weekly treatments for the last five years, she never let it slow her down, no matter how hard it was or how bad she felt. Her positive attitude and spirit were contagious, and her faith in God, which she shared frequently, never wavered. Her kids are all very active in sports, FFA and other activities and she always did her best to be at every single event. Through all of her sickness, she continued to teach and make a difference in the lives of children. She was a passionate advocate for children with special education needs and received training to serve as the Petrolia school district's dyslexia teacher. The kids affectionately called her "Mama Prewitt." She and her family were members of the Cowboy Church of Henrietta, Texas.
She is survived by Kenny, her husband of 22 years, daughters M'Lynn and Morgan, son Mason, parents Gale and Vickie Kimbrough, brother Cale Kimbrough, and brother Corey and wife Melissa Kimbrough, as well as several four nieces and two nephews.
A viewing will be held at the Davis Funeral Home at 316 South Bridge Street in Henrietta, Texas on Sunday, March 29 and Monday, March 30 from 9:00 am -5:00 pm. There will be an online broadcast of her service at noon on Tuesday March 31 on the Facebook page of the Cowboy Church of Henrietta, TX with pastor Larry Miller officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Scottish Rite for Children, Luke Waites Center for Dyslexia, 2222 Wellborn, Dallas, Texas 75214, in Memory of Kimberli Prewitt. Cards or notes to the family can be sent to the Prewitt Family at P.O. Box 288, Byers, Texas 76357.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020