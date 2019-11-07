|
|
Kisako Kakebayashi Potter
Wichita Falls - Kisako Kakebayashi Potter, 84, of Wichita Falls, passed from this life on Wednesday, November 6, 2019.
A celebration service will be held at 1:00 PM, Saturday, November 9, 2019 on her birthday, at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel.
Kisako was born on November 9, 2019 in Kuyshu, Japan to Toyoji and Shime Kakebayashi. She previously owned her own business in Wichita Falls and loved crafts, bingo, and her friends at Senior Zone (where she was very active as a member) until she moved to the Royal Estates. She continued to be active in the activities at Royal Estates and was very outgoing. Most of all, she loved being an American. She was an immigrant from Japan, but was proud to become an American and raise her children to pursue the American dream. She was preceded in death by her husband: Willie R. Potter II in 2000, a brother, 3 sisters, and her parents.
Survivors include her children: James Caldwell of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Karen Fite of Burkburnett, Susan Lindsay and husband Gary of Wichita Falls, Texas, and Anthony Caldwell and wife Angela Clingman of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma; 1 brother; 6 grandchildren, and 8 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019