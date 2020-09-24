Klara McMillan (Krempl)



Wichita Falls - Klara McMillan (Krempl) of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away, age 90, on September 19, 2020, in Burleson, Texas with family peacefully by her side.



Klara was born to Maria Krempl on January 30 1930, in Munich, German and was adopted by Maximilian Strum 23 years later. While in Ramstein, Germany she met her loving husband, Charles McMillan, who was stationed there while in the military. They married on January 22, 1954.



Klara was preceded in death by her parents, Maria Krempl and Maximilian Strum; husband, Charles McMillan; and daughter, Sonia McMillan.



She is survived by her siblings, Gertrud, Max, and Rosa from Germany; her eldest child, Charlie McMillan and wife, Suzy of Azle, Texas; youngest child, Ralph McMillan and wife, Tena of Burleson, Texas; granddaughter, Amanda Myers and husband, Randle of Iowa Park, Texas; granddaughter, Brandy Mazza and husband, Nathan; grandson, Brian McMillan, MD and his daughter, Colette McMillan; her great-grandchildren, Knox, Colt, and Kase Myers of Iowa Park, Texas, Max Mazza and family, and Marlee Mazza of Azle, Texas; and close loved ones.



She loved her family and spending time with them, especially traveling with them. Klara and her husband Charles traveled all over the country and it was their goal to travel to every state in the union and they met that goal and making memories with loved ones that will last forever.



Klara was a remarkable cook and enjoyed preparing meals for her family and friends, most especially over the holidays. She was the best baker for all the holiday cookies making hundreds of cookies enough to fill 10-15 five gallon buckets every Christmas, famous for her pizza crackers, tomato pancakes, cucumber salad and dressing. Her German food was truly the best! There were many days and nights of playing pinochle, going to the casino, teaching the grandkids how to crochet, sewing many homemade bandanas for family to wear and so much more!



Klara with her profound faith in God and his unwavering love for her and for us, she taught us to look on the bright side of life even through adversity. No matter how she was feeling, if you asked her, she would always say "PEACHY KEEN". Through her, we know what resilience and perseverance truly look like. There was no quit in Klara. She was an Angel who lovingly, cared deeply for her family and she was extremely strong willed.



A graveside burial was held on Thursday, September 24th at Dallas-Fort Worth National Cemetery at 10:30AM with immediate family.









