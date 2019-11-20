|
Kristi Denise Bussey
Wichita Falls - Kristi Denise Bussey, 61, of Wichita Falls passed away on Tuesday, November 19, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 am on Saturday, November 23, 2019 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. David Odom, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls. After the Interment, the family welcomes friends to a luncheon at First Baptist Church of Jolly.
Kristi was born on November 15, 1958 to the late John and Mildred Lee (Martin) Dossett in Wichita Falls. She graduated from Wichita Falls High in 1977 and worked for the Wichita Falls school system and being a caregiver for over 20 years. Kristi was a member of First Baptist Church of Jolly, Texas and the Tops Group. She enjoyed shopping, baking and all the family gatherings. Kristi loved everybody and even being the neighborhood "Mom" to all her children's friends. She loved her family and especially being "Nana" to the grandchildren. Kristi will be missed by many family and friends.
Along with her parents, Kristi was preceded in death by a brother, Barry Dossett.
She is survived by her children, Kandi Whaley and R. J. Bussey and wife, Hannah; grandchildren, Lexy Whaley, Abbie Whaley and little Bussey due in April; brother, Johnny Dossett; sister, Sue Clanton and husband, Ernest; and numerous nieces, nephews and other family members.
The family suggests memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Jolly, 321 Mowery St, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019