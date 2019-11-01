|
|
Kurt J. Leemann
Olney - Kurt Johann Leemann, 73, was born July 15, 1946, in Winterthur, Switzerland, to the late Kurt and Helene (Gwizdala) Leemann. He passed from this life October 30, 2019, at home. Private graveside services were held Friday, November 1, at Restland Cemetery in Olney, TX, with arrangements under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney. Eulogy was given by Steve Ashton, officiant.
Kurt attended schools and trade school in Winterthur. He moved in 1969 from Switzerland to England where he worked for Trennjaeger. In 1970 he immigrated to the United States and worked for 20 years as a steel fabrication equipment sales and service professional for Production Machinery of Baltimore, MD, traveling all over the U.S. He had lived in Pasadena, Farmers Branch and Lewisville, TX. He and Tommye (Clark) Leemann were together forty years. They married April 2, 1984, in Denton, TX.
In 1989 Kurt settled in Archer County, north of Olney. He was employed several years with Hub Machine and Tool; then Southern Bleacher Co. of Graham, TX, from which he retired December 11, 2018, after 25 years. Kurt worked a lifetime in the steel industry, making good use of his able hands and remarkable mind.
Survivors include his wife, Tommye Leemann; three sons: Roger Leemann and wife, Cyndie, of Tampa, FL; Marshall Leemann and wife, Krista, of Oak Ridge, NC; and Marcus Leemann of Garberville, CA; and daughter-in-law, Jamy Leemann, of Denison, TX. Kurt was preceded in death by a son, Steve Leemann, December 13, 2014, and a foster son, Donald Pemberton, June 29, 1989.
Grandchildren are Kyle Leemann of Denton, TX, Kevyn Leemann of Tampa, FL; Kyra Leemann and Janae Leemann of Denison, TX; and Blake Leemann and Quinnlyn Leemann of Oak Ridge, NC.
Vreni Füchs, his sister, preceded him in death February 1, 2019. He is survived by his niece, Simone Keller, and her children, Damian Hayoz and Ronja Hayoz; and his brother-in-law, Richard Füchs; all of Switzerland.
Other survivors include his sisters-in-law: Mollye Ashton and husband, Steve, of Archer City and Terrye Tatum and husband, Danny, of Olney; brothers-in-law Ronnie Clark and wife, Marje, of Olney and Mickey Clark and wife, Kathy, of Flora, LA; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Memorials may be made to the 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, Texas 75231 or the American Diabetes Association, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, Virginia 22202.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 3, 2019