La Fonda LaDon Johns
Wichita Falls - La Fonda LaDon Johns was born May 02, 1956 , in Wichita Falls, Texas, to Melvin (Hap) and Elthana Hopkins Farmer. She graduated from Iowa Park High School in 1974. She received her BSN from Midwestern State University and practiced as a Registered Nurse more than 30 years. La Fonda worked over 25 years at North Texas State Hospital and 5 years at Red River Hospital. She enjoyed working with Children and Adolescents. She was very social and enjoyed being with family and friends and most of all being "mamma".
La Fonda was preceded in death by her father, Melvin Farmer; mother Elthana Farmer and brother Travis Lee Farmer. She is survived by her daughter, Rebecca Diane Johns and grandchildren Tinsleigh and Carter; sister, Leslie Diane Little; nephews, Cameron Hughes and wife Stacey and Robert Little and wife Puja; great nephews Hap, Cooper and Jack; great niece Asha Marie.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in La Fonda's name to honor her memory may be sent to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, TX 76310
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 25, 2019