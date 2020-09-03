Lahoma Adams
Iowa Park - Lahoma Elizabeth Adams, 98, passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020 in Iowa Park. Services will be held in the pavilion at Highland Cemetery at 10 a.m. Saturday, September 5, 2020, with Pastor Tim Franks of Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park officiating. Services are under the direction of Dutton Funeral Home.
Lahoma was born on August 23, 1922 in El Reno, Oklahoma to Ernest and Myrtle (Madderro) Matthews. She was the oldest out of 5 kids and worked hard to help with her siblings. Lahoma married Louis Pode Adams on August 31, 1940 in Lawton, Oklahoma. The couple shared 5 children; three sons and two daughters. She was a homemaker and had a love for gardening, working in her yard, and taking care of the neighborhood cats. She was known to set out food twice a day for them. Lahoma was also very involved in the church. She was the oldest living charter member of Faith Baptist Church and served many roles throughout the church. She love her family and she loved God.
Lahoma is preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Matthews and Myrtle Madderro; Husband, Louis Pode Adams; one daughter, Shirley Jean Adams; two sons, Ronnie Lee Adams and Gene Earl Adams, and all of her siblings; a sister, Loretta Everson, and three brothers, Clarence Matthews, Jessie Matthews, and Carl Matthews.
She is survived by her son, Roy Adams; daughter, Sharon Sparks; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren, and two great great-grandchildren, all of whom will miss her dearly.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials be sent to Faith Baptist Church of Iowa Park, TX. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com
.