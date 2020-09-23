Laird Lien
Wichita Falls - Laird G. Lien of Wichita Falls passed from this life on September 17, 2020, at the age of 75.
Laird was born on April 23, 1945, in Oregon. His mother was Leona McCann and father Bruce McCann. He married the love of his life Kathy Lien in 1970 in Wichita Falls, and there are four children: Laird, Kimberly, Michelle and Jennifer. He grew up in the Presbyterian Church.
Laird proudly served his country for four years in the US Army. He studied electronics in college and worked for Trice Electronics; he then moved on to his lifetime career as a driver for UPS. He was the second person hired by UPS in Wichita Falls, and served as Union Steward for Teamsters. He was on call to talk with drivers twenty-four hours per day seven days a week with no compensation. He was a loyal employee of UPS for thirty-one years, and retired in 2003.
Laird was truly one-of-a-kind, and he was known to be just a bit opinionated. He enjoyed being in charge, and one of his favorite things in life was to argue…..with anyone. Even though he might have occasionally lost in making his point, he did not admit to being wrong. It could be said of him that he felt it should be his way or no way, but that was just one side of Laird. He was honest to a fault, and had no tolerance for someone taking something that did not belong to him. He disliked owing anyone anything, and was responsible in all his business dealings. His motto was to do a job right the first and every time.
He was a strong disciplinarian when it came to raising his son, and was a bit softer with his three daughters. When it came to his grandchildren and great-grandson Brantley, his hard shell melted; he would have done anything to make them smile. He went to the store to buy a small toy truck for Brantley, and came home with a huge Ford diesel pickup truck with an electric motor! His love for his family was evident, and this Dad, Pops and PaPa clearly put family first.
Laird was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he enjoyed trips to Colorado, and the mountains he loved, to hunt deer and elk with his friends. They rode horseback to their campsite, and took Kentucky Long-Eared pack mules along to carry their trophies.
He was very proud to tell that his mother's hands were the Allstate hands used in marketing and advertising.
Laird was preceded in death by his parents, Bruce and Leona McCann.
Survivors are his wife Kathy; son Laird and wife Lationa (Tony); daughters Kimberly Marshall, Michelle Law and husband Dave, and Jennifer Lien; sisters Denise Distel and Jackie Langlois; grandchildren Ian Marshall, Tyler Marshall, Leland Lien, Summer Lien, Aaron Lien and Gabriel Law, Patricia Law, Taryn Law, and Max Lien; and great-grandson Brantley Pait.
A memorial service for Laird will be held on Saturday, September 26 at 2:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home chapel. Visitation is scheduled on Friday, September 25 from 6-8 PM.
