LaJune Lewis



Electra - A piece of Electra History was lost this week as former Electra Mayor, LaJune Lewis, died at Electra Memorial Hospital Thursday, November 12, suffering from complications of COVID-19 and Pneumonia. She was a longtime supporter of her family, church, and hometown. She helped pave the way for women in our community by pushing through barriers where women were commonly denied access. LaJune proudly served the city of Electra as the "First" female mayor, city commissioner, and city secretary setting the trend for future female citizens aspiring to serve the community in the same capacity.



Family graveside services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, November 18, 2020 in Electra Memorial Park with Rev. Bob Lee, pastor of First United Methodist Church, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.



A Celebration of LaJune's life will be held at a later date.



Lois LaJune was born in Chicasha, Oklahoma as one of six children to Percy Edward and Mary Jo Donaldson Givens. Growing up in Lawton, she worked as a bookkeeper for her father and uncle in their service station business and graduated from Lawton High School. She worked at Fort Sill in civil service for two years.



She met Kenneth Lewis, a native of Duncan, Oklahoma, who had recently returned from a tour of duty in Germany, and they were married August 27, 1955 in Wichita Falls, Texas. They lived in Lawton while he went to college to work on his master's degree. Kenneth went to work for Mobil as a clerk and the family lived in South Texas for about nine years before transferring to Wichita Falls. They came to Electra in 1968 and commented on several occasions it felt like home.



Busy with her family and church; LaJune sold World Books for a while, and even had a five-minute radio show broadcast from Vernon. LaJune worked at the Electra Star-News and became a correspondent for the Wichita Falls Times and Record News. As a member of Texas Press Women, she was an officer for the district chapter in Wichita Falls and was an award winning news reporter. Through the years she worked as an election judge for Electra Precinct 38.



LaJune was active in the First United Methodist Church. She was a charter member serving as officer of Electra Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, the South Electra Home Demonstration Club, and the Mobil Wives Club as well as many other organizations and committees. She served as an officer and director of Electra Chamber of Commerce and was named Woman of the Year.



LaJune loved to travel and visited many foreign countries with friends. She loved camping and fishing with her family on summer vacations. She was an avid enthusiast of her weekly card and bingo game with her lifelong friends.



LaJune was proceeded in death by her husband Kenneth Lewis, son David Lewis, and son in law Gary Byrd. She is survived by daughter Linda Byrd of Electra; brother, Keith Givens and wife Debbie of Wichita Falls. Five grandchildren: David Byrd and wife Michelle, Kevin Byrd, granddaughter-in-law Myra Byrd, Leslie Deanda and husband Steven, Shelly Lewis, Matthew Lewis and wife Casey. Eight Great-Grandchildren: Kadyn Byrd, Kennedi Byrd, K.C. Byrd, Brenlee Byrd, Drew Byrd, Ric Deanda, Reagan Deanda, and Rylie Deanda.



LaJune was known for her pioneer spirt, amazing intellect, and an unwavering love for her family. For her grandchildren and so many who knew her; she was a true hero. She had a laugh that was contagious and it wasn't uncommon to hear her complain that her stomach hurt from laughing too hard. She was loving and compassionate, but never backed down from a fight. LaJune Lewis will be greatly missed by her daughter, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.



The family suggests memorials to The First United Methodist Church, 1107 South Bailey Electra, TX 76360, The Electra Public Library, 401 North Waggoner or the Electra Cemetery 101 North Main St.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store