Lance Clemmer
Grandfield, OK - Funeral service for Lance Bradley Clemmer, 78, of Grandfield, Oklahoma, will be at 1:00 p.m. Monday, April 22, 2019, at First United Methodist Church, Grandfield, Oklahoma, with Joe Cook, Chaplain of Hospice Plus and Daryl Perry, minister of First United Methodist Church, officiating.
Mr. Clemmer passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, in Grandfield, Oklahoma.
Burial will be at Grandfield Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Gray Funeral Home.
There will be a special viewing and visitation for family and friends on Sunday, April 21, 2019, from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home.
Lance was born on January 29, 1941, in Frederick to Leonard Hanson and Cynthelia (Price) Clemmer. He grew up in Grandfield, Oklahoma, and graduated from Grandfield High School in 1959. He was captain and quarterback of the 1958 State Championship Football Team. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Grandfield. Lance married Bobbye Byrns on November 30, 1957. He then attended Southwestern Oklahoma State University, graduating in 1963 with a Bachelors of Science in Pharmacy. He practiced pharmacy for 56 years. His first job was at Maloney's Pharmacy in Sweetwater, Texas, and later he worked at Southmoore Center in Wichita Falls, Texas. Then he owned Goldsmith Drug in Electra, Texas, from 1976 to 1997. He loved fishing, gardening, "the river", and his precious family. He was never happier than when he was at the farm with his kids and grandkids and then later with his great grandkids.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Bobbye Clemmer, of the home; his daughter and son in law, Leann and Steve Harrison, of Devol, OK; two sons and daughters in law, Brad and Rhonda Clemmer, of Cache, OK and Matt and Kallie Clemmer, of Grandfield, OK; his sister and brother in law, Cindy and Tim Ashley, of Wichita Falls, TX; his grandchildren, Bradley Harrison and wife, Brandi, of Burkburnett, TX, Bryan Harrison, and wife, Summer, of Devol OK, Brady Harrison, and wife, Sarah, of Grandfield, OK, Kailen Clemmer, and fiance, Chasen Starnes, of Boyd, TX, Kinsey Clemmer, of Stillwater, OK, Kaden Clemmer, of Cache, OK, Matti Clemmer and Taw Clemmer, both of Grandfield, OK; 8 great grandchildren; and two nephews, Robert Ashley, of Wichita Falls, TX and Tyler Ashley, of McKinney, TX.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his mother in law and father in law, Dixie and Herb Byrns.
Memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church at 401 S. Main, Grandfield, OK 73546 or to the Grandfield Ambulance Service at P.O. Box 655, Grandfield, OK 73546.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 21, 2019