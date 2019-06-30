Services
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home
415 S Main St
Fairmount, IN 46928
(765) 948-4178
Visitation
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home
415 S Main St
Fairmount, IN 46928
Service
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
8:00 PM
Masonic service
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street
Fairmount, TX
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
11:00 AM
Armes-Hunt Funeral Home
415 S Main St
Fairmount, IN 46928
1940 - 2019
Fairmount - Lance Moorman, 78, formerly of Fairmount, died Tuesday, June 25, 2019 at United Regional Health Care in Wichita Falls, Texas.

Lance was born in Fairmount, Indiana on September 30, 1940, son of the late Loris L. and Elsie Doris (Roth) Moorman. He graduated from Converse High School in 1958, attended Marion College (IWU) and graduated from Toledo University with a degree in Science and Engineering in 1979. He proudly served his country in the Air Force from 1961 to 1965. Lance retired after 30 years with Dana where he worked as an engineer. Following retirement from Dana, Lance ran a home business sharpening tools. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge. Lance was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Joyce Sneed on December 15, 1993. He married Vaughnda Sullivan Schweizerhof on November 5, 1994.

Lance is survived by his wife Vaughnda, Burkburnett Texas; six children, John (Kelly) Moorman, Warsaw,IN, Mendy Agleton, SanAntonio, TX, Todd Moorman, Columbia City, MO, Patrick (Alicyn) Arlington, VA, Scott Schweizerhof and Amy (Max) Rumsfelt, both of Oklahma City, OK; eleven grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Lance was preceded in death by his brother John.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Fairmount Chapel of Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 415 S. Main Street, Fairmount, Indiana where visitation will be held on Monday, July 1, 2019 from 4-8pm with a Masonic service following.

Funeral Service for Lance will on Tuesday, July 2, 2019 at 11am with Pastor Mike Beezley officiating. Burial will follow at Park Cemetery in Fairmount with military rites.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Masonic Lodge in care of the funeral home.

Memories and condolences may be shared at www.armeshuntfuneralhome.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 30, 2019
