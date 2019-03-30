|
|
LaNell Stutts
San Antonio, TX
LaNell Hooper Stutts, age 68, of San Antonio went to the arms of her Savior on Wednesday morning, March 27, 2019, at her residence. .
Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, April 1, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City with Rev. Silvia Wang, Pastor of First United Methodist Church of Archer City, officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Archer City.
LaNell was born June 1, 1950 in Grayson County, Texas to the late John Chester Hooper and Margaret Ruth Dunn.
A devout Christian, she was an active member of First Baptist and Faith Baptist Churches in Wichita Falls, Texas and Castle Hills Baptist Church and Summit Christian Fellowship in San Antonio.
LaNell raised two sons, Kenneth Patrick and Robert Anthony Thornton in loving homes in Wichita Falls and San Antonio. She had a jovial personality, and loved being with her family.
LaNell was an accomplished pianist, having studied piano at both North Texas State University in Denton and at the University of Texas San Antonio. She projected her love for music to others, giving private piano lessons to many students over the years. Her son Rob, followed in her steps, playing guitar professionally in the band "Bleed the Sky". Her other son, Patrick, exercised his artistic talent working in the film industry and animation fields in Austin.
LaNell married Charles Stutts on February 18, 1989 in Wichita Falls. They moved to San Antonio where her husband served in the Air Force until his retirement in 1996. Lanell was active in the Kelly Officers Club over these years. In addition to the music profession, Lanell held various jobs as a secretary, legal secretary, and as an insurance agent.
She is survived by her loving husband of thirty years, Charles; her loving son, Patrick Thornton and wife, Katie, of Austin Texas and nephew, Jonathan Hooper of Wichita Falls.
Her son, Rob and her brother, John preceded her in death.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the local or regional .
The family would like to thank Guiding Light Hospice for their caring service and support for LaNell.
Published in The Times Record News on Mar. 30, 2019