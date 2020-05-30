LaNell Swanson
Wichita Falls - LaNell Swanson left her earthly home for eternal peace on May 29, 2020. She was born in Erick, Oklahoma, August 4, 1929. She graduated from nearby Delhi High School, attended Harding Jr. College (Midwestern State University) and was student secretary to the president, Dr. James B. Boren.
She met and married her lifelong mate, John Swanson, in 1949. They made their home in Electra Texas for over 50 years, before moving to Wichita Falls.
Her life was filled with strong Christian principals and attended First Baptist Church in Electra, Texas, where she oversaw and was a strong influence in obtaining the funding for a new building in Electra. She attended First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls until unable to do so for health reasons.
She always put family first, above her own desires. Travel was something she and family enjoyed for many years. Her bridge group with her lady friends in Electra was what she looked forward to the most in the later years. It was something started 75 years ago. She was proud to have attended for 60 years and played with some of the same friends for over 50 years.
Her contacts with her caregivers were a joy as time passed. The unanimous feeling of those carrying for her was "She is the kindest, sweetest resident one could want." Elm Croft Wellington provided a marvelous home for her the last year and half, while Intrepid was wonderful in her later years at her home. She looked forward to the nice ladies from Hospice that assisted her with in-home care for several months.
LaNell was predeceased by her husband John, a son Jerry, her daughter in law Kay, her parents Odie and Jewel Hance. She is survived by sons Jimmy and Johnny; a brother Bob Hance and wife Phyllis; grandsons Ryan and Matt; great grandchildren Brook, Blake, Madison and Dallas.
Visitation will be at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home on Sunday, May 31st from 5:00 until 6:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Monday, June 1st in Lunn's Colonial Chapel led by Minister Brian Boothe of Cross View Baptist Church. Graveside services will follow at Electra Cemetery.
Cross View Baptist Church, 501 12th Street, Marble Falls, TX 78654 or the charity of your choice are considerations for memorial donations.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com
