Laneta Baskerville
Laneta Baskerville

Wichita Falls - Laneta (Quirl) Baskerville, 93, of Wichita Falls passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 12 p.m. Saturday, September 19, 2020 at Zephyr Cemetery in Zephyr, Texas. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Laneta was born on May 25, 1927 in Eastland to the late Guy and Lucy (McKinney) Quirl. She attended Howard Payne University, and while working as a paralegal, passed the State Bar exam and earned her license to practice law in Texas. Laneta lived in Fort Worth for many years, serving as a court reporter. She was active in the community, serving in various capacities in numerous organizations in the Fort Worth and Arlington area, and was known for her generosity. Laneta also loved to travel. She was known by everyone as "Mema". Her true passion in life was her family, and she always enjoyed spending time with her granddaughters and great-grandsons.

Laneta was preceded in death by her parents; daughter Charlene Cate and son-in-law Rodney Cate; and sister Wanda Aimi.

She leaves to cherish her legacy granddaughters Stephanie Cate, and Christina Johnson and husband Michael; great grandsons Trevor Thompson, Jayson Thompson, and Ben Johnson.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorials be made to the Boy Scouts of America, or the charity of your choice.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com






Published in Times Record News from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
