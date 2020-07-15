LaQuita Vaughan Tumey



LaQuita Vaughan Tumey, 68, died at home July 14, 2020 surrounded by her family and friends.



LaQuita had a passion for life and adventure. She had a great sense of humor, enjoyed games and competition, and was the life of every party.



She cherished time with her family and many friends, including her 4-legged fur-babies. She was a woman of faith and an active member of First Assembly of God Church in Wichita Falls, TX. LaQuita was a lifelong caregiver and homemaker; fully devoted to her home and family.



LaQuita was born June 23, 1952, in Wichita Falls, TX to Buddy and Betty McCandless.



She married Mitchell Vaughan April 4, 1969. They were married until Mitchell's death in 2006. She is survived by their children, daughter and husband Kim and David Lawson, and their son Michael Vaughan; grandchildren, Tanner Lawson, Brayden Lawson, Charles Vaughan, Adam Vaughan, Sharla Miller; and 5 great-grandchildren.



LaQuita married Gary Tumey March 20, 2015. She is survived by her husband Gary Tumey, children and wives/husbands, Greg and Leslie Tumey, Amber and Brian Bellamy, Amanda and Jason Sosolik, Beau Johnson, Michelle Johnson, Harla Ezenauer; grandchildren, Brady, Cameron, Grant, Gracelyn, Leyton, Donovan, Garin, Saige, Kagin, Peyton, Audree, Canon, Terin; and many great-grandchildren.



Memorial Services will be held on Friday, July 17, 2020, 10 AM at First Assembly of God Church in Wichita Falls, TX. Pastor Keith Daugherty - Officiating.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store