Resources
More Obituaries for Larissa Chase
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Larissa Chase

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Larissa Chase Obituary
Larissa Chase

Wichita Falls - Larissa Chase, 47, was called home by out heavenly Father on March 5, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1972.

She worked in the health field all of her life along with her big sister. She loved spending time with family and friends, shooting pool, playing on many pool leagues over the years. Her dogs were her babies and they will miss her; Tasha, Buddy, Boss and Muffbutt.

She is preceded in death by: her grandparents; Mr. & Mrs. Howard Higginbotham, Mr. & Mrs. John Ransom, aunt; Loretta Smith, uncle and aunt; Robin and Lorna Higginbotham and niece; Danielle Shelton.

She is survived by: her mother; Carol and husband Larry Gunsolus, sisters; Shelly Shelton and Brandie Blankenship, brother in law; Jeff Shelton, Significant other; Jerry Bob Smith, nephews; Troy Shelton, Justin Shelton and girlfriend; Gwen, cousins; Melissa Johnson and wife - Jill, Brian Higginbotham and wife - Melissa, Brent Higginbotham, James Higginbotham and wife -Nurten, Uncle and Aunt - Doug & Sandie Bennett, uncle; Steve Ransom and many great nieces, nephews and friends that were family to her.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church 411 Wall St. Iowa Park, Texas with Daniel Dugger, officiating.

Also a Memorial Luncheon for family and friends will be held at 1 PM at the Promiseland, Wichita Falls.

Floral Tributes may be sent to 3300 York St. Wichita Falls, Texas 76309.

Arrangements By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Larissa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -