Larissa Chase
Wichita Falls - Larissa Chase, 47, was called home by out heavenly Father on March 5, 2020. She was born on July 20, 1972.
She worked in the health field all of her life along with her big sister. She loved spending time with family and friends, shooting pool, playing on many pool leagues over the years. Her dogs were her babies and they will miss her; Tasha, Buddy, Boss and Muffbutt.
She is preceded in death by: her grandparents; Mr. & Mrs. Howard Higginbotham, Mr. & Mrs. John Ransom, aunt; Loretta Smith, uncle and aunt; Robin and Lorna Higginbotham and niece; Danielle Shelton.
She is survived by: her mother; Carol and husband Larry Gunsolus, sisters; Shelly Shelton and Brandie Blankenship, brother in law; Jeff Shelton, Significant other; Jerry Bob Smith, nephews; Troy Shelton, Justin Shelton and girlfriend; Gwen, cousins; Melissa Johnson and wife - Jill, Brian Higginbotham and wife - Melissa, Brent Higginbotham, James Higginbotham and wife -Nurten, Uncle and Aunt - Doug & Sandie Bennett, uncle; Steve Ransom and many great nieces, nephews and friends that were family to her.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Faith Baptist Church 411 Wall St. Iowa Park, Texas with Daniel Dugger, officiating.
Also a Memorial Luncheon for family and friends will be held at 1 PM at the Promiseland, Wichita Falls.
Floral Tributes may be sent to 3300 York St. Wichita Falls, Texas 76309.
Arrangements By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 10 to Mar. 12, 2020