Graveside service
Friday, Sep. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Bomarton Cemetery
Seymour - Larry Austin Latham, 70, passed away Monday, September 9, 2019 in Seymour.

Graveside services will be held Friday, September 13, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., in the Bomarton Cemetery with Benny Archer officiating under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.

Larry was born August 3, 1949 to Hoot and Billie Chamberlain Latham. He was a graduate of Seymour High School and worked as an equipment installer for GTE, retiring in 1999. Larry married Pam Blackburn on September 6, 1996 in Seymour. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hoot and Billie Latham and a brother, DeWayne Latham.

He is survived by his wife, Pam Latham of Seymour; 2 sons, Shawn and Crystal Latham and Brett Latham, all of Seymour; a daughter, Lauriann and Jason Rhoudes of Andrews; a step-son, John and Mai Dalby of Argyle; a step-daughter, Heather and Kelly Karns of El Paso and 11 grandchildren.

Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Thursday at the funeral home.

The family suggests memorials to .
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 11, 2019
