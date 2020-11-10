Larry Charles Armstrong
Wichita Falls - Larry Charles Armstrong, 71, of Wichita Falls, passed away Sunday, November 8, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 5:30 and 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 12, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, November 13, 2020 at Colonial Church with Pastor Charles Webb, III, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late Melvin and Mary Frances (Evans) Armstrong, Larry was born on July 6, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas. Larry grew up in Dogpatch and spent many of his childhood days at the Central Boys Club. He graduated from Wichita Falls Old High School in 1967. Larry worked at Certainteed for 32 years, until he retired in 2008.
Larry loved spending time with his wife Dela, they truly were each other's best friend. If they were not together, he could be found on a golf course! He never went anywhere without his golf clubs, or his tools. He enjoyed fixing things, especially when they visited one of their kids. He loved being a Dad and Papa, and enjoyed watching his grandkids in their various activities and sports. He loved his dog, Gus, and took him everywhere except the golf course.
Larry and Dela spent many years volunteering together at the Colonial Food Pantry, and he also served as an usher at the church for many years. Larry was a friend to all who knew him, and lived out his faith in God through his kindness, generosity and actions.
He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Dela Louise (Crosthwait) Armstrong; his children, Brent Armstrong and wife Lynsey and daughters, Emma and Avery; Lisa Espinoza and husband Marc, and children Megan and Bryce; Allison Black and husband Nick, and children, Slade and Bree; Matt Littlefield and wife Christi, and sons, Jack and Hunter; his siblings: sister, Sandra and husband Jerry Grubbs; brother, Allan and wife Tina Armstrong; brother, Stephen "Sach" and wife Brenda Armstrong, and brother, Darrel and wife Tamela Armstrong.
Serving as Pallbearers will be: Brent Armstrong, Matt Littlefield, Marc Espinoza, Nick Black, Darrel Armstrong, and Tim Schafer. Serving as Honorary Pallbearers: Allan Armstrong, Stephen Armstrong, Bryce Espinoza, Slade Black, Jack Powell, and Hunter Littlefield.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Larry's name to: Boys and Girls Club of Wichita Falls, 1318 6th Street, Wichita Falls Texas, 76301, www.bgcwf.org
; or to Colonial Church Food Pantry, 4300 Maplewood Ave., Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com