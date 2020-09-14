Larry Craig Smith
Wichita Falls - Larry Craig Smith, 68 years old, of Wichita Falls, passed away into the arms of Jesus on Friday, August 28, 2020 at University Park Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Wichita Falls, Texas.
Graveside services with military honors was held at 10:15 a.m. on Thursday, September 10, 2020 at the Dallas/Ft. Worth National Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Larry was born March 30, 1952 in Scottsbluff, Nebraska to Lita Ann Smith (Wilcox) and Edwin Oscar (Jack) Smith. Larry spent the majority of his life in various cities in Southern California. He graduated in 1972 from Artesia High School. He was an outstanding baseball player beginning in Little League and throughout Junior High and High School. His love of electronics caused him to join the Airforce in August 1979 and specialize in electronics, a passion he shared with his Uncle Bob Wilcox. He enrolled in NCO Leadership School at Norton Airforce Base, California and graduated in 1981. He remained in the service until April 1983 and was honorably discharged with the rank of Sergeant. He was proud of the Airforce and extremely proud of America.
Larry loved his family. He was the only boy and with 7 sisters; so he had the greatest respect for women and also a great respect for male friends and some alone time. Larry was married to Norma Smith and had two sons - Carl and Edwin. Those boys were the pride of his life and you would often see him carrying them on his shoulders. (Finally some boys to spoil.)
He loved people of all ages and was very gregarious. He had a crooked, winning smile that would warm your heart and a hearty laugh that drew people to him. He might be best known for his wonderful, quirky sense of humor and practical jokes that his friends and family will remember. Larry was crazy about Western movies; from old ones with his favorite, John Wayne, to newer ones, and had quite a collection.
His Mother, Lita, Father, Jack and two sisters, Vicky Ann Wade (Smith), and Kathy Jean Schoenfield (Smith) as well as his maternal grandparents Halcyon and Floyd Wilcox and paternal grandparents Della and Carl Smith preceded him in death. Larry has many loving Aunts, Uncles and Cousins who are both living and have passed away.
He is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, Carl Floyd and Edwin Vincent Smith; and sisters, Sandra Jo Harris, Linda Scottie Smith, Nancy Kay Hinds, Tammy Kim Adler and Debbie Joy Bruno.
