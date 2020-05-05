|
Larry D. Barton
Wichita Falls - Larry D. Barton, 73, passed from this earth on Sunday, May 3, 2020, in Wichita Falls.
Graveside services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 7th at Crestview Memorial Park, 1917 Archer City Highway with Pastor Chad Stubblefield officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Dorothy (Burchfield) and Herman Barton, Larry was born on August 2, 1946, in Vernon, Texas. He was a graduate of Vernon High School and joined the Army in November of 1965. He did his basic training at Fort Hood, Texas, then deployed to Vietnam in April of 1967. He returned to serve in the Honor Guard until he left the service in October of 1968 as an E-5.
Following his service to his country, Larry returned to Wichita Falls and joined the Wichita Falls Police Department. Later he worked for the Liquor Control Board, where he served in several cities across Texas. Larry moved his young family to Fort Worth where he worked hard and put himself through school. He earned his Bachelors of Science degree in Criminal Justice from the University of Texas at Arlington in 1978. Larry drove to Austin and resigned his position the day after graduation. He then moved to Wichita Falls and began his career as a real estate broker for Century 21. After the tornado of 1979, he began his new career with Pitney Bowes and spent over 20 years in sales and management. Larry spent the last years of his career in insurance and the financial market. He was a natural born salesman.
Larry began the next chapter of his life with his wife of 25 years, Jeanne Barton. His marriage began with a wonderful bonus son whom he cherished dearly. Larry and Reid spent many hours together.
Along with his parents, Larry is also preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Barton of Seymour; Teddy Barton of Wichita Falls; Reid Livingston of Seymour; and numerous aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife Jeanne Barton of Wichita Falls; daughters, Teresa Barton Wendorf and husband, Edward of Burleson, TX; Tracey Barton Cardwell of Wichita Falls; Lisa Britten and husband, Vince of Amarillo; Michele Belcher and husband, Jeff of Seymour; Richard Flippin and spouse, Armondo Fuentes of Lubbock; and the 11 joys of his life, Hayden Cardwell, Kelsey Cardwell, Reagan Wendorf, Cameron Wendorf, Andrew Cardwell, Kreed Cardwell, Andrea Britten; Brandon Britten; Hannah Belcher, Ethan Belcher and Nathan Belcher and sister in law, Louise Barton of Wichita Falls.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to the American Diabetes Association, s, or .
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News from May 5 to May 7, 2020