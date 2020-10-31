1/1
Larry Dale Burnett
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Larry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Larry Dale Burnett

Seymour - Larry Dale Burnett, 75, of Seymour, passed away on Thursday, October 29, in Seymour, Texas.

Larry was born on July 15, 1945, to L.D. and Izella Wills Burnett in Jacksboro, Texas. He moved to Seymour when he was four months old. He grew up on the Carter Taylor Ranch where his dad was foreman. He graduated from Seymour High School in 1964. After high school, he went to auctioneering school. He worked a few cattle auctions until he joined the Air Force. He served in the Air Force for four years, stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. He finished his career as a sergeant, serving 15 months in Taiwan.

Larry married Diane Gover of Wichita Falls on October 21, 1967. After being discharged from the service, Larry and Diane returned to Seymour. He was a partner in the beginning of Bayco Services. In 1970, Larry began his time as a field inspector for Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, where he was based in Graham for 15 years. He then came back to Seymour to be foreman of C Lazy T Ranch for 18 years. He worked for Frank Henderson putting out liquid feed all over the WT Waggoner Estate for two years. He worked for USDA for four years. He ran for county commissioner and served for six years, until his death. He was also a real estate agent for several years.

Larry served on numerous boards and helped with many community activities throughout his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Seymour. He was a member of the Seymour Crimestoppers Association. He was president of Baylor County Farm Bureau for 16 years. He was president for two years of Seymour Chamber of Commerce. He was a director of Baylor County Jr. Livestock Board. He served one year on the Seymour Hospital Board of Directors. He was a 4-H Club leader, both in Young and Baylor counties. He was a director of the Texas State Horse Show Penning Event. He was a member of VFW, American Legion, Rural Fire Commission of Baylor County, and Texas Association of Realtors. He was currently serving on the Rural Fire Commission of Baylor County, Seymour Housing Authority, Baylor County Tax Board, and Seymour Community Development Committee.

He was preceded in death by his parents, L.D. and Izella Burnett; his sister Patsy DeNeale; and his in-laws, Roy and Dottie Gover.

He is survived by his wife, Diane, of Seymour; 2 sons, Lance Burnett and wife, Amy, of Seymour and Tommy Burnett and wife, LeeAnn of Vernon; grandchildren: Kolton Burnett and wife, Tycee, of Vernon, Kutter Burnett of Canyon, Allison Burnett of Seymour, Jacie Burnett and fiancé, Dillon Fox, of Seymour; and great-grandson, Rawlins Burnett of Vernon; sister-in-law, Debbie Bryans and husband, Brad, of Katy, Texas, and niece, Bailey Bryans, of Katy, Texas. He is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Archer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Seymour with burial following in the Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.

Memorials may be given to Seymour Meals on Wheels, Seymour Fire Department, First Baptist Church of Seymour, or any charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Oct. 31 to Nov. 1, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Times Record News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved