Larry Dale Burnett
Seymour - Larry Dale Burnett, 75, of Seymour, passed away on Thursday, October 29, in Seymour, Texas.
Larry was born on July 15, 1945, to L.D. and Izella Wills Burnett in Jacksboro, Texas. He moved to Seymour when he was four months old. He grew up on the Carter Taylor Ranch where his dad was foreman. He graduated from Seymour High School in 1964. After high school, he went to auctioneering school. He worked a few cattle auctions until he joined the Air Force. He served in the Air Force for four years, stationed at Dyess Air Force Base in Abilene. He finished his career as a sergeant, serving 15 months in Taiwan.
Larry married Diane Gover of Wichita Falls on October 21, 1967. After being discharged from the service, Larry and Diane returned to Seymour. He was a partner in the beginning of Bayco Services. In 1970, Larry began his time as a field inspector for Texas and Southwestern Cattle Raisers Association, where he was based in Graham for 15 years. He then came back to Seymour to be foreman of C Lazy T Ranch for 18 years. He worked for Frank Henderson putting out liquid feed all over the WT Waggoner Estate for two years. He worked for USDA for four years. He ran for county commissioner and served for six years, until his death. He was also a real estate agent for several years.
Larry served on numerous boards and helped with many community activities throughout his life. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Seymour. He was a member of the Seymour Crimestoppers Association. He was president of Baylor County Farm Bureau for 16 years. He was president for two years of Seymour Chamber of Commerce. He was a director of Baylor County Jr. Livestock Board. He served one year on the Seymour Hospital Board of Directors. He was a 4-H Club leader, both in Young and Baylor counties. He was a director of the Texas State Horse Show Penning Event. He was a member of VFW, American Legion, Rural Fire Commission of Baylor County, and Texas Association of Realtors. He was currently serving on the Rural Fire Commission of Baylor County, Seymour Housing Authority, Baylor County Tax Board, and Seymour Community Development Committee.
He was preceded in death by his parents, L.D. and Izella Burnett; his sister Patsy DeNeale; and his in-laws, Roy and Dottie Gover.
He is survived by his wife, Diane, of Seymour; 2 sons, Lance Burnett and wife, Amy, of Seymour and Tommy Burnett and wife, LeeAnn of Vernon; grandchildren: Kolton Burnett and wife, Tycee, of Vernon, Kutter Burnett of Canyon, Allison Burnett of Seymour, Jacie Burnett and fiancé, Dillon Fox, of Seymour; and great-grandson, Rawlins Burnett of Vernon; sister-in-law, Debbie Bryans and husband, Brad, of Katy, Texas, and niece, Bailey Bryans, of Katy, Texas. He is also survived by many other nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, October 31, from 6:30 to 7:30 pm at Archer Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Sunday, November 1, 2020 at 2:00 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of Seymour with burial following in the Masonic Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.
Memorials may be given to Seymour Meals on Wheels, Seymour Fire Department, First Baptist Church of Seymour, or any charity of your choice
.