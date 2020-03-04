|
Larry Don Loyd
Holliday - Larry Don Loyd, 70, of Holliday, passed away Friday, February 14, 2020.
A Celebration of Life will be held between 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Compassion Church in Holliday. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
A son of the late H.C. and Nita Faye (Allen) Loyd, Larry was born on August 6, 1949 in Wichita Falls, Texas. On July 7, 1968, Larry married the love of his life, Judy Gafford. Larry worked many years as a welder, and was a active member of Compassion Church in Holliday. He and Judy enjoyed many family camping trips throughout the years, and always looked forward to their family reunion each year in Sulphur, Oklahoma, a tradition since 1977. Larry was a devoted Green Bay Packers fan, and an amazing "Pa-Paw" to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was also preceded in death by his two brothers, Calvin Loyd and Tommy Loyd.
He is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Judy Loyd; his daughter, Stephanie McGuire; his son, Lance Loyd and wife Misty; his grandchildren, Zach, Brad, Hance, Amber, Brandol, Joy, and Shyler; his great-grandchildren, Connor, Jameson, Julie, Alex, Kaybree, and Blaine; and numerous nieces, nephews, family and friends.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020