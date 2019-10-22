|
Larry Neff
Burkburnett - Larry Thomas Neff, 68, went to be with the Lord on October 20, 2019. Larry was at his home surrounded by family that loved him dearly at the time he passed. Larry was born June 13, 1951 in Portsmouth, OH to Edgar Eugene Neff and Clarabelle (Belcher) Neff. He spent most of his childhood in Ashtabula, OH. Larry joined the United States Air Force in November 1969. He was veteran of the Vietnam War. He later earned an Associate Degree from the Community College of the Air Force in January 1986. Larry proudly served his country and retired as a Master Sergeant in February 1990 after 20 years of service. He then went to work for 21 years for Wichita General Hospital, which later became known as United Regional Health Care System. He retired from United Regional Health Care System as the Manager of the Biomedical Engineering Department. Larry was passionate about his work and well respected in his field.
Larry was a strong Christian, and devoted to his family. He enjoyed camping, fishing, and spending time with his family. Larry was also known to be skilled at home improvement projects. It was not uncommon for people to reach out to him when they needed something repaired. He was known for going the extra mile to help his family and friends anytime they needed him.
Larry celebrated his 43rd wedding anniversary with the love of his life Mary (Nickens) Neff on September 24, 2019.
He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Judith "Dee" Oros, brother Edgar "June" Neff, infant brother Michael Neff, brothers-in-law Donald Hughart, George Oros, and Daniel Osborne. Larry is survived by the following who love him dearly; wife Mary Neff, daughter Karen Harmon and husband Joe of Lexington, SC, son Gerry Wilkinson and wife Carrie of Wichita Falls, TX, daughter Norma McKeehan of Burkburnett, TX, son Larry Wayne Neff and wife Crystal of Burkburnett, TX, and son Randy Neff and wife Francene of Burkburnett, TX. The following grandchildren will miss their Papa: David, Stephen, Kevin, Tressie, Aaron, Paty, Stormy, Dallas, Faith, Hope, Elizabeth, Gerry Jr., Jennifer, Matthew, Victoria, Logan, Tanner, Brealie, Lybbi, and Katey. Larry was the proud great-Papa of 18 great-grandchildren. Larry will also be missed by brother Johnny Maynard and wife Barbara of Columbus, OH, brother Jack Maynard and wife Janice of Columbus, OH, sister Sharon Belcher of Atlanta, GA, sister Mary Katherine Knapp of Columbus, OH, sister Phyllis Hughart of Ashtabula, sister Janet Osborne of Abilene, TX, sister Myrtle Walter Wetherbee of Ashtabula, OH, sister-in-law Tressie Clark and husband Terry of Burkburnett, TX, and brother-in-law Wade Nickens and wife Judy of Burkburnett, TX.
Our hearts are filled with sorrow, but we are comforted knowing Larry is enjoying his eternal life in Heaven.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home 101 South Ave D Burkburnett, TX. Interment will directly follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery where he will be laid to rest with United States Air Force honors. A visitation/viewing will be held on Friday, October 25, 2019 between the hours of 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.
