Larry V. Main
Burkburnett - Larry V. Main, 78, of Burkburnett, passed away Wednesday, October 21, 2020.
Graveside service with military honors will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, October 27, 2020 at Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma with Chaplain David Sapata, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
A son of the late William and Ruth (Smith) Main, Larry was born on February 14, 1942 in Meadville, Pennsylvania. He served our country proudly in the U.S. Army and later retired from the U.S. Air Force. He was a member of the American Legion, the Elk's Lodge, the Texas Vietnam Vets, and served as Junior VP of the DAV. In his spare time, Larry enjoyed going hunting and fishing, and watching NASCAR.
Larry is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Judy Main; two daughters, Patty Humphrey of Plant City, Florida, and Sherry Fields of Leesburg, Florida; his son, Jim Main and wife Lori of Iowa Park; his sisters, Sharon Mueller of Maryland, Sandy Berg, Donna Dojka, and Bobbie Czekaj all of Buffalo, New York; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren and one on the way.
