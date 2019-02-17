|
Larry Wayne McWhorter
Wichita Falls, TX
Larry Wayne McWhorter of Wichita Falls, 58, joined his father and heavenly Father in heaven on February 12, 2019. Born to Glenn and Shirlean McWhorter, Larry attended schools in Wichita Falls, Petrolia, Holliday and finally Archer City, where he graduated from high school in 1979. Growing up he played football and baseball. His passion for baseball was ingrained in him by his father, who coached his sons in youth football and baseball, and developed Larry into a pitcher. As an adult Larry refereed and umpired youth baseball games for the YMCA . Upon graduating high school, he went to work for McWhorter Meat Market where he learned to be a butcher. He spent many years as a butcher, working also for King's and owning his own meat market in Burkburnett for several years. Over the course of his life Larry had a power washing business, worked at Howmet and worked as a framer and trim carpenter for his cousin Chuck McNutt.
Larry married Robin Arrington in 1984. He is survived by Robin, a son, Jason McWhorter, and three grandchildren: Brixton, Zade and Grayson. He is also survived by his mother, Shirlean Davis of Vian OK, his three brothers: Jerry McWhorter and wife Laura, Flint McWhorter and wife Brenda and Bobby Glen McWhorter all of Wichita Falls, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, uncles and aunts. He was preceded in death by his father, Glenn McWhorter.
A memorial service celebrating his life will be held on Monday February 18, 2019 at Onelife Community Church, 807 Austin St., Wichita Falls TX 76301 at 1:30 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to YMCA Youth Baseball or the .
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019