LaRue Thompson Kennedy
Wichita Falls, TX
LaRue Thompson Kennedy, 90 of Wichita Falls, Texas died on Friday, February 1, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Services will be Friday, February 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM at First Assembly of God Church in Electra, TX. Officiating will be Rev. Joe Grace and Rev. Darwin Stroud. Interment will be held at Electra Cemetery on the direction of Sullivan Funeral Home.
LaRue was born Sunday, January 20, 1929 in Harrold TX., she was the daughter of the late J. Thompson and the late Jenneatta Williams Thompson. She married Rev. Archie Kennedy on June 24, 1995 in Vernon, Texas. He preceded her in death, September 5, 2016. After high school, she worked as a telephone operator for the phone company. She retired from Electra State Bank after numerous years of service. She also worked at the Flower Shop in Electra, TX. She was a member of First Assembly of God Church in Electra. She was a homemaker.
LaRue is survived by two sons, Archie Kennedy, Jr. and wife Linda of Wichita Falls, TX and Danny Kennedy and wife Rhonda of Wichita Falls, TX, two daughters, Cora Mitchell and husband Mike of Weatherford, TX and Teresa Reid Myers and husband Mark of Wichita Falls, TX, two brothers, R.J. Thompson of Electra, TX and Joe Thompson of Granbury, TX, and one sister, LaVelle Boudreaux of Bowie, TX. She is also survived by ten grandchildren, twenty three great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her sister, Rexena Pearl Thompson Scales.
Memorials can be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.sullivanfuneralhomevernon.com
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 5, 2019