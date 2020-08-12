Latricia Beth Buerger Parker



Wichita Falls - Latricia Beth Buerger Parker, 52, left her earthly body and was embraced by her Heavenly Father on August 11, 2020 with her loved ones by her bedside.



A celebration of her life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, August 14, 2020, at the First Baptist Church of Archer City with Roger Deerinwater officiating. Interment will follow in the Archer City Cemetery under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home.



The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, August 13, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home.



Latricia was born on June 6th, 1968 and was adopted and lovingly raised in Archer City, Texas by Patricia Meyer Buerger and Ben Buerger.



She married Randel Parker in 1988 and they had two children, Robbie and Pattie.



She graduated from Archer City High School class of 1986 and Vernon College and began a decades-long career as a nurse and caregiver. Latricia spent thirteen years as a surgical scrub nurse, assisting some of Wichita Falls' finest doctors in a variety of specialties, from endoscopy to gynecology and everything in between. Over the years, she gained a wealth of knowledge and took great pride in her work. Later in her career, she turned her focus to pediatrics where she had the privilege of witnessing her patients grow from infancy to adolescence. She worked as a nurse in Pediatrics at the Clinics of North Texas for eight years. Latricia loved being a nurse so much that she took a second job as a home health nurse for a very special little girl that she adored. Most recently, Latricia was thrilled to accept the position as the school nurse at John G. Tower Elementary School for Burkburnett ISD.



Latricia loved her work, and her passion for nursing was contagious, so much so that her daughter Pattie absorbed her enthusiasm and followed in her mother's footsteps and began a career in nursing. Latricia loved dispensing medical advice, and explaining procedures and techniques and marveling at the wonders of the human body. She loved her patients. But more than anything, Latricia Beth Parker loved her family.



Latricia is survived by her son Robert Parker of Wichita Falls, and her daughter, Pattie Parker Peterson of Burkburnett. Her pride and joy was being a "Nannie" to her grandchildren: Kensi Nikole Parker, Benjamin Lee Parker, Kaislyn Irene Peterson, Robert Alec Parker and Paislee Lou Barnes. Latricia also leaves behind her two brothers, Blane Buerger and wife, Anita and Lonnie Buerger and wife, Monica, all of Archer City; mother- in- law, Charlotte Wilma Parker of Wichita Falls; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law for life, Linda and John Howell of Wichita Falls; Lana and Andy Ziegler of Iowa Park; Rodney Parker of Wichita Falls and Aunt Vickie Myer Morton of Nocona; along with many nieces, nephews and cousins. She also leaves behind her lifelong friends, Angie McGriff Steele, Candy Byrne, Chelsea Bilodeau and Lenora Hoff whom she loved as though they were sisters and Twila "Tata" Howard, Tyler and Chelsea Baird and Amber Paige Manriquez whom she loved as though they were her own kids. In fact, like her own mother, Pat Buerger, Latricia was a constant beacon to kids who needed a maternal figure and welcomed them always without hesitation.



She was preceded in death by her loving mother and father.



Serving as pallbearers are Tyler Baird, Ethan Parker, David Cadaos, Dennis Hilbers, Lance Boren, Carl Harrelson, Jaime Allard, Jerrell Franks, Marion Jordan and Ethan Bledsoe. Honorary Pallbearer is Wendel Townsend.









