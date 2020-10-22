Lavella "Christine" Walker Page
Wichita Falls - Lavella "Christine" Walker Page, 87, of Wichita Falls, passed away Tuesday, October 20, 2020.
The family will receive friends between 5 and 6 p.m. Friday, October 23, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Saturday, October 24, 2020 at Rosemont Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Christine was born on April 27, 1932 in Ringgold, Texas to the late Otis and Daisy (Blackmon) Walker. On July 20, 1951, she married the love of her life, Kenneth Loyal Page. They spent 68 wonderful years together until his passing in 2019. Christine was a longtime active member of Fairway Baptist Church. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who raised 4 sons and a grandson and loved her family unconditionally. Christine loved a good sugar cookie, and enjoyed weekly visits with her cousins spending time together and playing cards.
Along with her parents and husband, she was also preceded in death by her sisters, Joyce Winningham, and Patsy Walker; and her brother, Gerald Walker.
She is survived by her sons, Kenneth Loyal Page, Jr. and wife Cindy, Timothy Neal Page, Kerry Blaine Page, and Gavin Scott Page and wife Susan; her grandchildren, Corey Page, Zachary Page, Stevie Page, Nikki Page, Blaine Page, Riley Page, and Gabby Page; her great-grandchild, Cloey Page; her brother, Bobby Walker and wife Rebecca; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends who will miss her dearly.
For those desiring, the family requests memorials donations be made in honor of Christine to Solaris Hospice, 2405 Kemp Blvd A, Wichita Falls, TX 76309.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com