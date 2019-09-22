|
Lavern "Wayne" Larsen
Wichita Falls - Lavern "Wayne" Larsen, aged 64 years and 5 months,, from Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 5 until 7 p.m. Monday, September 23, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. A Celebration of Life will be held at 6 p.m. Tuesday, September 24, 2019 in the Chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Rev. Robert Allen officiating.
Wayne was born on April 7, 1955 in Riceville, Iowa to Duwayne and Ollie (Smith) Larsen. He was an active member of Solid Rock Church, and a longtime member of Northside Baptist Church. Wayne was a man of God, and shared the word with everyone he knew. He put God first, his wife, and his kids. He worked for Wright's Tree Service, and passed away doing what he loved. He was a hard working man, and highly respected in his trade. No one could outwork him, or outclimb him. Wayne enjoyed spending time with family, especially his grandkids. He will be remembered as a beloved husband, father, grandfather, man of God, and friend.
He was preceded in death by his father; brother Melvin Larsen; and sister Susie Dewvall.
Wayne is survived by his life long sweetheart and wife of 45 years, who he nicknamed "Baby Doll" Vickie; sons Michael and Matthew Larsen; daughters Sherry McClain and Janet Tubbs; grandchildren Mike and Colebe Larsen, Chase and Alexis McClain, and Madison Rhoades; mother Ollie Larsen; brother Victor Larsen; and sisters Linda Alexander and Brenda Larsen.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 22, 2019