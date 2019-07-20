Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
For more information about
LaVerne Brown
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
3:00 PM
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
9:30 AM
Holliday Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for LaVerne Brown
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LaVerne Brown


1933 - 2019
LaVerne Brown Obituary
LaVerne Brown

Wichita Falls - LaVerne Wallace Brown, 85, of Wichita Falls passed away Wednesday, July 17, 2019.

The family will receive friends from 1:30 until 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, July 21, 2019 in the chapel of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home. Interment will be at 9:30 a.m. Monday, July 22, 2019 at Holliday Cemetery.

LaVerne was born on October 17, 1933 in Tulia, Texas to the late Claude C. and Ruth (Barrett) Wallace. She retired as a supervisor at Levi Strauss with over 30 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband James Thomas Brown; sons August Clay Wallace and Terry Wallace; sisters Frances Davis and June Frazier; and brothers Bobby Ray Wallace and Jim Wallace.

LaVerne is survived by daughter Cheryl Kirk of Wichita Falls; son Alan Wallace and wife Jacqueline of Wichita Falls; step-sons Mike Brown and wife Cindy of Wichita Falls, and Terry Brown and wife Stacey of Wichita Falls; fourteen grandchildren; and twenty seven great-grandchildren.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 20, 2019
