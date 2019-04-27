|
LaVeta Rose West Munson
Nocona - LaVeta Rose West Munson of Nocona, Texas was returned to the arms of her heavenly Father on April 22, 2019 at the age of 78.
The family will receive friends between 5 and 7 p.m. on Sunday, April 28, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Abundant Life Pentecostal Church in Nocona, Texas with Rev. James Messer and Rev. Tim Wurtz, officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park in Wichita Falls under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral of Wichita Falls.
LaVeta was born on March 20, 1941 to the late Spurgeon and Callie Marie (Morris) Johnson in Wichita County. She was known as a loving wife, mother and Mema and could win anyone over with her loving smile, hugs and kisses. LaVeta captured hearts for the kingdom of the Lord with her love for our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. She spent her life dedicated to the Lord as a minister, a Minister's wife, a missionary in Trinidad and Tobago, West Indies for 10 years and loving her family.
Along with her parent she was preceded in death by her first husband of 32 years, Sidney Charles West; her second husband of 12 years, Ronald Dean Munson; two sisters; three brothers; and a grandson, Jason Jinkins.
LaVeta is survived by three children, Sidney Charles "Chuck" West, Jr. and wife, Candy of Cashion, Oklahoma, Sherene Gayle Butler and husband, Bill of Kilgore, Texas and Kenneth Wayne West and wife, Beth of Nocona, Texas; two stepchildren, Ronda Shepard and husband, Ted and Dean Munson and wife, April of Independence, Missouri; five sisters; fifteen grandchildren; seventeen great- grandchildren; and many more loving family members, friends and sisters and brothers in Christ.
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 27, 2019