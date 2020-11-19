1/1
Lawrence Albert "Larry" Beisch
Lawrence Albert "Larry" Beisch

Electra, TX - Lawrence Albert "Larry" Beisch, age 79, of Electra, Texas passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020, in Wichita Falls.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Saturday, November 21, 2020, in the Electra Memorial Park with Roger Deerinwater of Archer City officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

Larry was born January 19, 1941 in Wichita County to the late Claude Alexander Beisch and Juanita Henson Beisch.

He graduated from Valley View High School and East Texas State University with a Bachelor of Science Degree. He was the coach and also the Principal of Electra Junior High. He also was a farmer and rancher throughout his life.

Larry was a former member of the Wichita Valley Water Supply Corp. He loved team roping; however, his greatest joy was watching his granddaughters play softball.

Survivors include daughter, Annginette Gillit and husband, Drayton of Dundee; sister, Fern Schreiber of Windthorst; two granddaughters, Marshal and Taylor; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by one son, Ross Beisch in 1990; brother, Ervin Beisch; sisters, Lahoma Martin and Claudine Branch.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Jenny Barrett for the care and support she gave to Larry. Also, to his life long best friend Johnny Ray Crenshaw for his love and encouragement.

The family suggests memorials to The Muscular Dystrophy Association.




Published in Times Record News from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home - Electra - Electra
420 N Waggoner
Electra, TX 76360
940-495-4433
