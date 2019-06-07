|
Maj. Lawrence Russell (Ret.)
Wichita Falls - Major Lawrence Russell (Ret.) 77, of Wichita Falls passed away on June 3, 2019.
Lawrence was born March 29, 1942 to the late Arthur and Rita (Auer) Russell in Jersey City, New Jersey. He met Barbara Jones and the couple married in 1963, and spent the next 46 years together until her passing in 2009. He proudly served in the United States Air Force and retired after 29 years of service. Russell was a pioneer in his field as an Air Evac medic turned Physicians Asst. He was a graduate of the very first class of Physician Assistants of the Air Force in 1972. In 1974, he graduated from the University of Nebraska. Mr. Russell achieved the highest enlisted rank of Chief Master Sgt. In 1977; he was the first Physician Asst. to be commissioned to the rank of Captain at Sheppard AFB in Wichita Falls. In 1981, he took a post at Brooks AFB in San Antonio working as Consultant to the Surgeon General of the Air Force. He went on to achieve the rank of Major before retiring. After retirement from the Air Force, Mr. Russell continued his work in private practice at a few local clinics including North Texas Neurological Associates. He will be missed by family and friends.
Along with his parents, Lawrence was preceded in death by his loving wife, Barbara.
He is survived by his four children Denise McClung, Dale and SuzAnne Russell, Renee and David Keas, and Lawrence Jr. and Andrea Russell; nine grandchildren, Derek, Jordan, Landry, Griffin, Craig, Travis, Gabby, Harper, Sydney; and one great-grandchild Genevieve.
A Memorial Service with full military honors will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 8, 2019 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home 1317 9th St. Wichita Falls, with Father Topher Rodgers officiating.
In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Operation Kindness, www.operationkindness.org. or Gary Sinise Foundation, www.garysinisefoundation.org
Published in The Times Record News on June 7, 2019