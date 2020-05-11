Resources
Wichita Falls - Lee Stone, 56, of Wichita Falls, Texas passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020.

Lee was born on December 10, 1963 in Vernon, Texas to Cloyce Lynn and Margaret (Mahan) Stone, Sr. He was a retired cook.

Survivors include his wife Andrea Rodriguez of Wichita Falls, Texas; mother, Margaret Bloodworth of Henrietta; two step-sons, Eli Rodriquez and Guillermo Rodriquez; two step-daughters, Frances Munoz and Andrea Whitaker; 15 grandchildren; sister, Pam Stone; two brothers, Cloyce Stone Jr., and John Stone; numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews and friends.

Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Henrietta, Texas 76308.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News from May 11 to May 12, 2020
