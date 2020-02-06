|
Leiland Jett
Bowie - Leiland L. Jett, 93, died February 5, 2020 in Decatur, Texas.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 pm on Monday, February 10, at the First Baptist Church in Bowie, with Pastor Mike Henson officiating.
Burial will follow at Elmwood Cemetery in Bowie.
Family will receive friends from 6 to 8 pm on Sunday, February 9, at the White Family Funeral Home in Bowie.
Leiland was born March 29, 1926 to Robert F. Jett and Lena A. (Lasch) Jett in Kleberg, Texas.
Leiland served his country, becoming a soldier of the United States Army in 1944, retiring from the Army and Texas National Guard in 1970 at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. Leiland graduated from Texas A&M University as a Civil Engineer and was immediately employed by the Texas Department of Transportation as a Registered Professional Engineer for forty-four years, all of which was in Bowie, Texas. He received awards and commendations for highway engineering and industry. He was awarded the prestigious Gibb Gilchrist award by the Department in 1985.
For a number of years, Leiland assisted the local Boy Scouts of America at both the unit and council levels, for which he was awarded the "Silver Beaver" and the "Order of the Arrow". He also served on the local hospital board and the water supply board of Bowie.
Leiland has been a member of the First Baptist of Bowie for over 55 plus years and for more than forty-three years he continuously taught the Gideon Sunday School class.
He was preceded in death by his parents, son Monte Jett, and two brothers Granville Jett and Connie Jett.
Leiland is survived by his wife of 70 years, Bobby Jett; son Stephen Jett; and granddaughter Monika Jett.
Memorial donations may be made to the .
Arrangements entrusted to the White Family Funeral Home of Bowie, Texas.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020