Leo Hammel
Wichita Falls - Leo Bernard Hammel passed peacefully from this life on September 9, 2020 in Iowa Park at the age of 91.
Leo was born on March 12, 1929, in New Albin, Iowa, to Louis Hammel and Mary Matilda Thimmesch Hammel. He was one of seven children born to this union. He responded to the needs of his country during war time, and joined the United States Army at age sixtee. He dedicated his life to military service. He retired in 1968, and then worked his second career as a machinist and retired in 1994.
He married the love of his life, Patricia, on August 4, 1953, and they raised four children, Roger, Paul, Georgiana and Micheal. The family moved from Joplin, Missouri, in 1974, and lived in this area since that time. Leo was a faithful husband and father, and was known to be just a little ornery with a touch of stubbornness. He certainly had a mind of his own, as he proved by joining the military at a much-too-young age.
Leo was a dedicated member of Christ the King Catholic Church in Iowa Park.
Those preceding him in death are his parents; his loving wife Patricia; sisters Anna Stacia Kavon, Mary Lou Renk, Loraine Louise Moericke; brothers Francis Joseph Hammel and Eugene Thomas Hammel.
Survivors are children: Roger Hammel and wife Sabrina; Paul Hammel and wife Angela; Georgiana Looney; and Micheal Hammel and wife Bridgete; sister Rose Zoll; seventeen grandchildren; and twenty-three great grandchildren.
A celebration of Leo's life will be held on Tuesday, September 15, at 2:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park with full military honors. A visitation is scheduled on Monday, September 14 from 6-8 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
