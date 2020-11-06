1/1
Leo Hammond
Leo Hammond

Wichita Falls - Leo Hammond, 92, of Wichita Falls joined his beloved wife in Heaven on Monday, November 2, 2020.

A private family celebration will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.

Leo was born on February 23, 1928 to the late B. Ernest and Letha (Ridgeway) Hammond in Lauderdale, Alabama. He proudly served in the United States Air Force for 20 years. Leo was a longtime resident of Texas. Leo married Ruby Durham, and the couple spent many years together before her passing in 2018. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and tinkering with cars. Leo was a jack of all trades; he could do about anything he set his mind to. Leo will be missed by many family and friends.

Along with his wife and parents, Leo was preceded in death by three brothers: Ozzo Hammond, Otto Hammond and Cleo Hammond.

Leo is survived by two children, Richard Hammond and wife Sandra of Tennessee and Debbie Hammond Smiley of Wichita Falls; grandchildren who he absolutely loved, Jeffrey Hammond and wife, Brittany, Wade Hammond and Dusty Duncan; one great-granddaughter Hensley; brother-in law Bob Durham; two brothers, Roy Hammond and wife Clarice Nell of Tennessee and Bob Hammond and wife Ann of Arkansas; two sisters, Joyce Bowery of Tennessee and Jane Eighner of Oklahoma; and many nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations may be made to Wounded Warriors Project at https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com





Published in Times Record News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No events have been scheduled at this time. Check back later or contact the funeral home for more information.
Funeral services provided by
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
