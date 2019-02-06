Services
Aulds Funeral Home - Electra - Electra
420 N Waggoner
Electra, TX 76360
940-495-4433
Leon Kimbro
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
10:00 AM
Leon Kimbro


1945 - 2019
Leon Kimbro Obituary
Leon Kimbro

Electra

Leon Kimbro, age 73, of Electra, Texas passed away Monday, February 4, 2019, at his residence.

Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, February 8, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

Leon was born June 23, 1945 in Chilham, England to Luther Leon Kimbro and Barbara Clarke Kimbro.

He was employed for Natco/Cameron Manufacturing for over forty years. During this time he had many roles as welder, truck driver and maintenance mechanic until his retirement.

He and Lynda Burton were married in 1983 in Electra.

Leon was very proud of his three children. He supported them growing up in anything they did. He could be found Friday nights along the fence line at Tiger football games. His children are Sonya Burk of Electra, Heather Ward and husband Lee of Wichita Falls, and Luke Kimbro and wife Tandy of Iowa Park.

Leon was "grandpa" to five grandchildren that he also love to support. The last several years, Leon was always at their events. He was often at Tiger football games and Iowa Park football or baseball games. His grandchildren are Daniel T. Villarreal III, Larry Lee Villarreal, Luke Hernandez, Korby Kimbro, Ethan Kimbro, Landen Kimbro and Logan Kimbro.

Leon had three great-grandchildren, Kayanna Villarreal, Destinne Villarreal and Daniel T. Villarreal IV.

He also had a sister, Sandra McDaniel and husband, Keith of Electra and niece and nephew that he loved, Bobbi Lynn Buchanan and Rodney Buchanan of Electra .
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 6, 2019
