Leon W. "Pete" Horn Jr.
Wichita Falls - Leon William "Pete" Horn Jr., 85, of Wichita Falls, passed away on September 12, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 3:00 on Wednesday September 16, 2020 at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home with Reverend Billy Moore officiating. The family will receive friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 on Tuesday September 15th at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Pete was born on May 17, 1935 in Wichita Falls, to Leon W. Horn Sr. and Jessie Doke Horn. He married Mary Jane Mays June 17, 1960 at First Baptist of Wichita Falls, and they were married until his death, for sixty years. Pete attended the Western Hills Baptist Church with his wife Mary Jane. He loved sports and was a Dallas Cowboys fan as well as coaching a boys basketball team.
Pete was preceded in death by his parents. Pete is survived by his wife Mary Jane, as well as his children Steve Horn (Tina) of San Antonio, Texas, Rev. Jim Horn (Kathy) of Granbury Texas, and daughter Karen Horn of Wichita Falls. He is also survived by his granddaughters Canaan and Trinity Horn, both of Granbury.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to Westen Hills Baptist Church. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com