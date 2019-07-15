Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Leona Rivard
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
6:00 PM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Burkburnett, TX
Vigil
Tuesday, Jul. 16, 2019
7:00 PM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Burkburnett, TX
Liturgy
Wednesday, Jul. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church
Leona Rivard


1934 - 2019
Leona Rivard Obituary
Leona Rivard

Burkburnett - Leona Jean Rivard, 85, of Burkburnett passed away Friday, July 12, 2019.

The family will receive friends at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church in Burkburnett. A Vigil will follow at 7 p.m. The Funeral Liturgy will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 17, 2019 at St. Jude Thaddeus Catholic Church with Rev. Khoi Tran Celebrant. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.

Leona was born on May 16, 1934 in Hiwood, Minnesota to the late Otis and Hattie Behncke. She married Dean Rivard on June 1, 1953 in Baudette, Minnesota. Leona is remembered as a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and great-great grandmother..

She was preceded in death by her parents; two sisters, and one brother.

Leona is survived by her husband Dean of Burkburnett; sons Darrel Rivard and wife Kathi of Prosper, Dennis Rivard and wife Mary of Wichita Falls, and Dana Rivard and wife Lisa of Weatherford; daughter Lisa Thackerson and husband Steve of Austin; ten grandchildren; several great and great-great grandchildren; and sisters Ruby Sheely of Dardanelle, Arkansas, and Bernice Thomson of Wilburton, Oklahoma.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on July 15, 2019
