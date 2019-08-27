|
Leonard Flores Casillas
Seymour - Leonard Flores Casillas, of Seymour, Texas, went to be with his Lord after a long battle with cancer. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 A.M. on August 29, 2019, at the Harvest Christian Fellowship in Seymour, Texas, with Pastor Sonny Smart officiating. A Visitation will be held at 6 P.M. on August 28, 2019 at the Seymour Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will be in the Benjamin Cemetery.
Leonard was born June 26, 1957, to Jesse and Pearl Casillas in Knox City, Texas.
He and Lisa Good were united in marriage on September 23, 1984, in Hobbs, N.M. They later moved to Seymour where Leonard worked for Harmel Ranch for 21 plus years, until the death of L.W. Harmel, serving as Ranch Manager for 18 plus years until his retirement.
Leonard loved his job and the people he worked with. He also loved fishing and hunting, but most of all he loved his family.
He is survived by his best friend and loving wife, Lisa; 2 sons, Jesse Casillas and wife, Becky of Bastrop, La., and Daniel Casillas and wife, Dianna of Ft. Stockton, Texas; one daughter, Danielle Zycah of Bartlett, Texas; mother Pearl Casillas; one brother, Richard and wife, Bessie of Hobbs, N.M.; 2 sisters, Shirley Garcia of Hobbs, N.M. and Tina Casillas of Seymour, Texas; 8 loving grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by a daughter, Heather Shugart and his father Jesse Casillas.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 27, 2019