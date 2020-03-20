|
Leone Sikora
Wichita Falls - On Wednesday, March 18, 2020, Leone Sikora, loving wife and mother, passed away suddenly at the age of 71.
Leone was born on June 30, 1948 in Forest Grove, Oregon to Milford Barackman and Delores Barackman/Vanderschuere. She went to beauty school after graduating high school but realized that wasn't for her after she met her husband in Sumner, South Carolina. They were married December 21, 1972 and raised one daughter, Krystyna.
Leone had a passion for crafts and was very talented at everything she did. She loved hummingbirds, flowers, traveling all over, and spending time with her loving family. She was known for her quick wit, her infectious smile, and her kind, caring and compassionate heart.
Leone was preceded in death by her father, Milford, and her mother, Delores. She is survived by her husband, Eugene Sikora; her daughter, Krystyna Sikora; her sister, Connie Tucker; her four grandchildren, Christopher Holcomb, Christian Holcomb, Krystal Holcomb, and Liam Norman; and several cousins, nieces, and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Monday, March 23, 2020 in the chapel of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls with Pastor Chad Stubblefield, officiating. Interment will follow at 2:00 p.m. at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 20 to Mar. 21, 2020