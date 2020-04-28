|
Lera Mae Dwyer
Wichita Falls - Lera Mae Dwyer, 93, died peacefully under Hospice care on April 26, 2020. She was born in Terrell, Texas, on July 23, 1926, to Annabelle and Rufus Stegall. Preceded in death by her beloved husband of 66 years Col (Ret) John J Dwyer, Jr., daughter Nannie, son Roger, brothers Leroy and Paul, and sister Judy. Survived by sons Dennis (Linda), Robert (Beth) and grandchildren Mandy, Jenna, Missy, Simon, Raymond, Robin, Jody, Amber, Michelle, Rustin, Emily, Cara, 10 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. Also survived by sister Martha and brother Phillip (Wilma) and many nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Lera led a rich life as an Air Force spouse, living in Mississippi, Germany, Azores, New Jersey, Illinois, California, and finally settling back Wichita Falls, Texas. Mom always thought of herself as a little country girl from Dundee, her childhood home. Mom was irrepressible personally and professionally. She stayed active and productive her entire life including starting a fabric shop in Illinois, earning her college degree after dad "retired", getting her real estate license, performing many real estate renovations (she was the best carpenter we know), and starting and operating Skylark Van Service. Socially Lera was an avid bridge player and enjoyed her time with the other grand ladies of Wichita Falls. Lera was loved by all who knew her and she was proud of her Wichita Falls roots.
Graveside services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, April 30, 2020 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Viewing hours will be 10:00 AM to 8:00 PM Wednesday at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020