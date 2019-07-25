|
Leroy Routh
Iowa Park - Leroy Routh went home to be with Jesus Tuesday afternoon, July 23rd, surrounded and cared for by his loved ones. The days leading up to Pawpaw's heavenly departure were filled with acoustic guitar medleys, gospel singing, powerful prayers, beautiful recounts of times gone by, visits from dear friends, and playful moments of thumb wars and winking which have always been a part of his charm. As he left this world behind on his way to golden streets, he received a beautiful send off.
Leroy was the most amazing husband, father, and provider to Wanda and his four children. He was every child's Pawpaw, Uncle to numerous nieces and nephews, and a cherished brother. He knew how to love you, how to make you feel as though you were his favorite, and how to show you what made you the most special of all.
He was a strong, oil field man yet he loved tenderly. He stood firmly on Godly principles. Leroy faithfully carried his family and grandchildren to God's house, Grace Church, where he worshipped for 40 years. He enjoyed his pocket knives, his guns, deer hunting, fishing, and most of all his family.
Leroy is the son of Ed and Myrtle Routh born in Valley Mills, Texas on August 8, 1934. He is survived by his loving wife of 58 years, Wanda Routh, his children: Charlotte Routh Howard (Rev. John Howard), Sarah Routh Milner, James Routh (Cindy Routh), and Sharon Routh Turpin (Rev. Marney Turpin). He is also survived by his grandchildren: Tara Millstid, Lana Swint, Lacy Duvall, K'ann Graves, Trey Howard, Dustin Turpin, Mashella Turpin, Camren Routh, Carter Routh and 12 great grandchildren. He is survived by his brother John Routh, lovingly known as Uncle Chink, and countless "favorite" nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents; three brothers, Elmo, Curtis, and David; two sisters, Wilma and Louise; and son-in-law, Danny Milner.
His home-going service will be held at 10 AM on Friday, July 26, 2019 at Grace Church of Iowa Park with Pastor Kendall Graves, Pastor John Howard (COP, San Angelo, Texas), and Pastor Marney Turpin (UMOT, Colorado Springs, Colorado) officiating. Graveside services will follow at Highland Cemetery in Iowa Park. Visitation will be held from 6-8 PM on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park.
The family wants to thank every who came by, called, and sent their love to Pawpaw. Please share your condolences at www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 25, 2019