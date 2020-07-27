Leslie J. Smirl
Henrietta - Leslie "Jay" Smirl, 65, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020.
Memorial services will be at 2:00 pm, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at the Davis Funeral Home Chapel in Henrietta with Rev. Mike Rucker, with Bible Baptist Church in Wichita Falls, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Jay was born on August 17, 1954 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Albert and Velma Jean (Payne) Owens. She married Wayne Smirl on July 1, 1969 in Mexico. Jay was a Homemaker.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband Wayne; and daughter Shannon Williams.
Survivors include her daughter, Casie Smirl-Wardwell and husband Toby of Iowa Park; son Kyle Smirl and wife Tricia of Henrietta; grandchildren, Chelsea, Taylor, Bailey, Garett and Gunnar; sister, Nicki Weaver and husband Jerry of Wichita Falls; brothers, Randy Owens and wife Mary of Wichita Falls and Tony Owens and wife Lana of Wichita Falls.
Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804. Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
